City Council denies 185-room hotel

City Council denies 185-room hotel

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Council denied a developer's application to build a 185-room Embassy Suites Hotel at 192 Haywood St. Image provided by Parks Hospitality Group Years into a downtown hotel development boom that's brought hundreds of new rooms to Asheville, City Council voted last night to deny a 185-room Embassy Suites Hotel proposed for 192 Haywood St. Following nearly three hours of presentations from the developer and testimony from the public, the vote, when it came, was brief and unanimous in its opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 33 min Timmee 157,992
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 7 hr Cynthia 2
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments 7 hr Cletus 9
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) Tue BaileyKnows 19
drug addict building your roads (Jun '14) Tue frank 3
News Moments in time - Jan 22 Frances Ingram 1
Kassie Renee Snyder Jan 22 vvv 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC