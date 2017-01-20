City Council denies 185-room hotel

Council denied a developer's application to build a 185-room Embassy Suites Hotel at 192 Haywood St. Image provided by Parks Hospitality Group Years into a downtown hotel development boom that's brought hundreds of new rooms to Asheville, City Council voted last night to deny a 185-room Embassy Suites Hotel proposed for 192 Haywood St. Following nearly three hours of presentations from the developer and testimony from the public, the vote, when it came, was brief and unanimous in its opposition.

