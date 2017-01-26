Carroll L. Smathers

A native of Haywood County, he was the son of the late Clayton and Nola Wooten Smathers; and was also preceded in death by daughters, Kathleen Kay Smathers and Sandra Grasty; and a son, Jeffrey Smathers. Carroll enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945 during World War II and served in the Army Signal Corp. He was stationed at Panama Canal and twice at Aleutian Chain, Alaska, erecting communication towers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.