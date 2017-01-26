Buncombe County property values see $6.8 billion increase
Property values are going up across the county at different intervals. The increase represents a change of about $6.8 billion from the last assessment in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|15th Dalai Lama
|158,033
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|4 hr
|Pastor Hunnicutt
|3
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|19 hr
|Cynthia
|2
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|19 hr
|Cletus
|9
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|Tue
|BaileyKnows
|19
|drug addict building your roads (Jun '14)
|Tue
|frank
|3
|Moments in time -
|Jan 22
|Frances Ingram
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC