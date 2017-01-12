Board of Adjustment gives nod to 232-unit apartment complex, Wicked Weed expansion
The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment unanimously approved conditional use permits for a 232-unit apartment complex in East Asheville and a 28,000 square foot expansion for Wicked Weed Brewing's Candler production facility during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A proposed 232-unit apartment complex located off Piney Mountain Drive, in the Chunns Cove area of East Asheville, triggered a conditional use permit due to its building height request. The lot is zoned R-2, which allows for a maximum height of 32 feet, but the project requested the height be extended to 62 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|8 min
|marksman11
|157,066
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|Thu
|Barry Soetoro
|3
|Cult in Asheville (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Hooch
|109
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Wed
|frank
|8
|airbnbs
|Wed
|frank
|9
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Goosifer
|290
|Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already
|Jan 10
|Educator
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC