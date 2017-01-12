Board of Adjustment gives nod to 232-unit apartment complex, Wicked Weed expansion

The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment unanimously approved conditional use permits for a 232-unit apartment complex in East Asheville and a 28,000 square foot expansion for Wicked Weed Brewing's Candler production facility during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A proposed 232-unit apartment complex located off Piney Mountain Drive, in the Chunns Cove area of East Asheville, triggered a conditional use permit due to its building height request. The lot is zoned R-2, which allows for a maximum height of 32 feet, but the project requested the height be extended to 62 feet.

