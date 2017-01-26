Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center hosts two-day a oeFrame &...

Friday, February 24 Screening, 7:00 p.m. BMCM+AC at 69 Broadway Saturday, February 25 Workshop, 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. BMCM+AC at 56 Broadway The Media Arts Project and Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center present the Frame & Form Screen Dance Festival. The first of its kind in Asheville, this two-day festival highlights dance that is created specifically for film and video.

