Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center hosts two-day a oeFrame &...
Friday, February 24 Screening, 7:00 p.m. BMCM+AC at 69 Broadway Saturday, February 25 Workshop, 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. BMCM+AC at 56 Broadway The Media Arts Project and Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center present the Frame & Form Screen Dance Festival. The first of its kind in Asheville, this two-day festival highlights dance that is created specifically for film and video.
