Black Mountain College Museum & Arts ...

Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center hosts two-day a oeFrame &...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mountain Xpress

Friday, February 24 Screening, 7:00 p.m. BMCM+AC at 69 Broadway Saturday, February 25 Workshop, 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. BMCM+AC at 56 Broadway The Media Arts Project and Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center present the Frame & Form Screen Dance Festival. The first of its kind in Asheville, this two-day festival highlights dance that is created specifically for film and video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Asheville Mugshots (Nov '13) 6 min John 8
Asheville Arrests Mugshots now online (Aug '12) 6 min John 4
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) 1 hr Fjenk 21
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Subduction Zone 158,054
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments 6 hr Eddie 10
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 11 hr Pastor Hunnicutt 3
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Wed Cynthia 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC