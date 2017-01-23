Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 24-30
Highland Brewing Co. releases Southern Sixer IPA on Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The West Coast-inspired IPA is made with six American hops varieties and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft.
