Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville ...

Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 24-30

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Highland Brewing Co. releases Southern Sixer IPA on Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The West Coast-inspired IPA is made with six American hops varieties and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 8 min It aint necessari... 157,870
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) 4 hr BaileyKnows 19
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments 11 hr Bill 8
drug addict building your roads (Jun '14) 13 hr frank 3
News Moments in time - Sun Frances Ingram 1
Kassie Renee Snyder Sun vvv 2
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Jan 21 fred 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC