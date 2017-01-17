Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville ...

Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan.17-23

Pisgah Brewing will release this year's batch of its Vanilla Porter on draft and in 22-ounce bottles at the brewery on Thursday, Jan. 19, starting at 2 p.m. Vanilla Porter is a higher-gravity take on the brewery's porter brewed with a blend of five organic grains and malts with a single addition of whole-leaf Chinook and Nugget hops before being finished on raw Madagascar vanilla beans. On Friday, Jan. 20, Burial Beer Co .

Comments made yesterday: 35,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,967

