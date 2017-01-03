Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan.10-16
Burial Beer Co. Ceremonial Session IPA featuring Vic Secret hops will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans on Friday, Jan. 13. Brewed with a different hops focus each time, this session IPA is created from pilsner, flaked barley, wheat and oats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|14 min
|chandra
|156,902
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|3 hr
|Loralee
|6
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|frank
|289
|airbnbs
|15 hr
|Willard1000LIES
|8
|Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already
|17 hr
|Educator
|2
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|17 hr
|Educator
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC