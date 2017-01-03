Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville ...

Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan.10-16

Burial Beer Co. Ceremonial Session IPA featuring Vic Secret hops will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans on Friday, Jan. 13. Brewed with a different hops focus each time, this session IPA is created from pilsner, flaked barley, wheat and oats.

