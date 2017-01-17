Aycock Elementary media coordinator selected for innovative program
As quickly as technology evolves, we are charged with the responsibility of facilitating this evolution for our students. We entrust instructional technologists, coaches and media coordinators with this responsibility, but it can sometimes seem impossible without networking and support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|It aint necessari...
|157,377
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|frank
|14
|Can women orgasm during childbirth?
|15 hr
|ynotpw
|1
|airbnbs
|21 hr
|frank
|13
|Adrien Fleming
|Mon
|interested
|3
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11)
|Jan 14
|MartyMadTackitt
|22
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC