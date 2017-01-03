Asheville's Development Services Depa...

Asheville's Development Services Department loses another director

1 hr ago

Jason Nortz , Asheville's most recent development services director, vacated his post in late December. Diane Meek , who formerly served as the department's business technology project manager, was appointed interim director.

