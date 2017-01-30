Ashevillea s C3356 Comprehensive Care Center, community partners...
Key partners behind the C3356 Comprehensive Care Center were recognized in December by the N.C. Council of Community Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Programs. The council honored Vaya Health, which manages public funds for behavioral health and developmental disability services in 23 western N.C. counties, and other local organizations with a Programs of Excellence Award for Partnerships to Improve Services.
