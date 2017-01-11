Asheville Symphony presents 'Eine Kleine Rhine Musik' on Jan. 14
Schumann's sweeping Symphony No.3 also known as the "Rhenish," and Haydn's beloved Cello Concerto in C are the featured works on a program of Germanic delights as the Asheville Symphony presents its fourth Masterworks concert of the season. The concert takes place Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. in Thomas Wolfe Auditorium under the direction of guest conductor Courtney Lewis.
