Asheville Symphony presents 'Eine Kle...

Asheville Symphony presents 'Eine Kleine Rhine Musik' on Jan. 14

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Schumann's sweeping Symphony No.3 also known as the "Rhenish," and Haydn's beloved Cello Concerto in C are the featured works on a program of Germanic delights as the Asheville Symphony presents its fourth Masterworks concert of the season. The concert takes place Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. in Thomas Wolfe Auditorium under the direction of guest conductor Courtney Lewis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 min marksman11 157,007
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 16 hr frank 8
airbnbs 19 hr frank 9
Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count... 22 hr Goosifer 2
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) 22 hr Goosifer 290
Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already Tue Educator 2
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC