Asheville Lyric Opera hosts 2017 Winter Gala at The DoubleTree...

The musical and theatre tradition of February 25 continues in Asheville, as the Asheville Lyric Opera presents its Winter Gala 2017. Geoffrey Cox, a bass with a sonorous voice who last enthralled the community as Il Commendatore in the ALO production of Don Giovanni , is joined by tenor Grant Knox , soprano Danielle Knox , soprano Katherine Sandoval , and mezzo-soprano Tania Rodriquez in an evening of song that is guaranteed to delight! The Winter Gala has become recognized for not only the highest of musical quality, but also for the culinary experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.