Asheville kids film festival seeks entries
The 90-Second Newbery Film Festival , a multisite national event showcasing short films based on children's books, will be accepting films submitted from Asheville until Wednesday, Feb. 8. The festival is entering its sixth year, but this year marks the first in which Asheville will host its own festival, and organizers are making a push for submissions from area kids. Entries have to be around 90 seconds, they have to feature mostly child actors, and they must dramatize all of the key events from a novel that received either the prestigious Newbery Award or a Newbery Honor medal.
