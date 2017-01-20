Asheville kids film festival seeks en...

Asheville kids film festival seeks entries

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

The 90-Second Newbery Film Festival , a multisite national event showcasing short films based on children's books, will be accepting films submitted from Asheville until Wednesday, Feb. 8. The festival is entering its sixth year, but this year marks the first in which Asheville will host its own festival, and organizers are making a push for submissions from area kids. Entries have to be around 90 seconds, they have to feature mostly child actors, and they must dramatize all of the key events from a novel that received either the prestigious Newbery Award or a Newbery Honor medal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Agents raid Smiley's Flea Market near Asheville (Jul '10) 1 hr BR749Z 30
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 3 hr It aint necessari... 157,522
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) Wed frank 16
News 3 charged in home invasion (Jan '09) Wed Jessica25 112
News Can women orgasm during childbirth? Jan 17 ynotpw 1
airbnbs Jan 17 frank 13
Adrien Fleming Jan 16 interested 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC