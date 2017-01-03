Asheville Gallery of Art January 2017 Art Show
Asheville Gallery of Art's January show, "Diverse Infusions: New Perceptions, New Visions, New Times," features the work of four new artists of the gallery. The show displays January 1-31 during gallery hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
