Asheville Fringe Arts Festival is Jan...

Asheville Fringe Arts Festival is Jan. 26-29

The Asheville Fringe is a four-day, multiple-venue performing-arts festival that provides artists with opportunities to explore the artistic edges of their work, collaborate across genres and bring new, innovative performances to culturally adventurous audiences. This 'Asheville Oddity' offers over 30 local and imported performing artists the opportunity to create and showcase new work.

