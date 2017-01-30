Asheville Art Talk: Severn Eaton ride...

Asheville Art Talk: Severn Eaton rides the escalator at Trump Tower

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Asheville-based artist Severn Eaton understands there will be those who dismiss his latest project, White Shame , as nothing more than distasteful dissent. Eaton describes the piece, a reimagined Ku Klux Klan robe made from underwear, as commentary on our country's ongoing struggles with racial tension and hatred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 29 min Timmee 158,497
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments Mon Redneck and Proud 11
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Mon Redneck and Proud 6
rednecks dont know how to act in public places :p Mon Redneck and Proud 2
Adrien Fleming Mon sweetie pie 4
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Sun Wanda 7
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Sun Muffy 9
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC