Asheville Art Talk: Severn Eaton rides the escalator at Trump Tower
Asheville-based artist Severn Eaton understands there will be those who dismiss his latest project, White Shame , as nothing more than distasteful dissent. Eaton describes the piece, a reimagined Ku Klux Klan robe made from underwear, as commentary on our country's ongoing struggles with racial tension and hatred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|29 min
|Timmee
|158,497
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|Mon
|Redneck and Proud
|11
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Mon
|Redneck and Proud
|6
|rednecks dont know how to act in public places :p
|Mon
|Redneck and Proud
|2
|Adrien Fleming
|Mon
|sweetie pie
|4
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|Sun
|Wanda
|7
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Sun
|Muffy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC