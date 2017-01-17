Anti-Trump protesters march downtown

Anti-Trump protesters march downtown

Two separate groups of protesters marched the downtown streets of Asheville, in demonstration against the inauguration of Donald Trump. Both groups, about 50 people in all, made their way toward the Vance Monument at noon, as Trump was sworn in.

