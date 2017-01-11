Andrew Scotchie's birthday concert ho...

Andrew Scotchie's birthday concert honors his father's memory

6 hrs ago

Andrew Scotchie 's birthday bash began three years ago, celebrating the Asheville singer-guitarist's 21st birthday. Now in its third iteration, the bash will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at Isis Restaurant & Music Hall and will feature Scotchie's band The River Rats, plus several guest stars.

Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Asheville, NC

