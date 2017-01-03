ACT presents 'The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)' in January
Starting Jan. 6, Asheville Community Theater will be showing "The Musical of Musicals " - which is a musical about musicals. This hilarious satire in five acts tells the same basic plot about a young woman unable to pay rent to her evil landlord with every act performed in the style of a different famous composer.
