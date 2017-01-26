Acoustic Asheville: Mike Doughty

Acoustic Asheville: Mike Doughty

Mike Doughty is a man on a mission, and he always has been. A prolific songwriter, Doughty was at The Grey Eagle recently to promote his ninth solo studio record, The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns .

