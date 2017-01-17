Acoustic Asheville: Jackson Emmer
Jackson Emmer has been a part of the local music scene for nearly two years, and is laying down roots as a musician with stories to tell. With a keen ability to craft everyday occurrences into song, he drifts toward irreverence and fun with his music.
