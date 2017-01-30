Acoustic Asheville: Don Gallardo

Acoustic Asheville: Don Gallardo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Don Gallardo is a man of the road, and those roads helped craft his latest release, Hickory . Blending roots, Americana and country sounds, the singer-songwriter has been playing gigs the world over and has developed a large following in the U.K. Based out of Nashville and trying to build an audience in Asheville, Gallardo played two shows locally over the past few months and took some time out to play a quartet of songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville during one of those stops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 13 min scientia potentia... 156,585
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 1 hr Marty Tackitt 4
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... 2 hr Mr-Smilley 9
News WNC sees unease over corporal punishment (Apr '08) 4 hr Keith RetardGunB... 227
Teaching Credential & Relocating Thu Wang 20
Review: Hipps Stone Sales (Feb '14) Jan 5 hipslover 8
News Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 16
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,937

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC