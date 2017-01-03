A New Season of Finding Bigfoot Premieres Tomorrow Night
Wake the kids, phone the neighbors, and set the DVRs for Sunday at 9 pm on Animal Planet! Finding Bigfoot is back with new episodes! We start with a two-hour episode filmed near Asheville, NC! One of the featured investigations has the below footprint as the centerpiece. What do you think of it? About Craig Woolheater Co-founder of Cryptomundo in 2005.
