A New Season of Finding Bigfoot Premieres Tomorrow Night

Wake the kids, phone the neighbors, and set the DVRs for Sunday at 9 pm on Animal Planet! Finding Bigfoot is back with new episodes! We start with a two-hour episode filmed near Asheville, NC! One of the featured investigations has the below footprint as the centerpiece. What do you think of it? About Craig Woolheater Co-founder of Cryptomundo in 2005.

