185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. 10 Council agenda
Almost exactly one year after Asheville City Council approved a zoning request to allow the McKibbon Hotel Group to redevelop the former BB&T building as a hotel and condominiums, another big downtown hotel project is poised to come before Council. At the body's Jan. 10 meeting, Parks Hospitality Group of Raleigh will seek approval of its 185-room project at 192 Haywood St. on the former site of the Buncombe County Sheriff's office.
#1 6 hrs ago
Wonder if City Council will make this hotel offer up 25% of their rooms at 'affordable' prices so the less fortunate can visit the city ? Oh, they're already here you say?
