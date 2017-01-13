13 things to know about Friday the 13th

13 things to know about Friday the 13th

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

You may be one of the more than 21 million Americans who have a dreaded fear of this recurring day. But even if you try to hide, will you truly be safe when a masked Jason Voorhees comes knocking at your door with his signature machete in hand? As many as 21 million Americans fear Friday the 13th, according to the North Carolina Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, NC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 11 min Endofdays 157,120
I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11) 1 hr J Calvin Hill 20
Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count... Thu Barry Soetoro 3
Cult in Asheville (Dec '10) Thu Hooch 109
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Jan 11 frank 8
airbnbs Jan 11 frank 9
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Jan 11 Goosifer 290
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC