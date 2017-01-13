13 things to know about Friday the 13th
You may be one of the more than 21 million Americans who have a dreaded fear of this recurring day. But even if you try to hide, will you truly be safe when a masked Jason Voorhees comes knocking at your door with his signature machete in hand? As many as 21 million Americans fear Friday the 13th, according to the North Carolina Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, NC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|11 min
|Endofdays
|157,120
|I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|J Calvin Hill
|20
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|Thu
|Barry Soetoro
|3
|Cult in Asheville (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Hooch
|109
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Jan 11
|frank
|8
|airbnbs
|Jan 11
|frank
|9
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 11
|Goosifer
|290
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC