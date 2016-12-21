You Won't Believe What's Open On New Year's Day
If you thought nothing was open on New Year's Day except gas stations, think again. The South no longer closes for business on January 1-and not everybody's having hog jowl and turnip greens for lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|15 min
|scientia potentia...
|155,997
|No More Neighborhood AirBNB's (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|madmarthagrist
|75
|Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08)
|Wed
|476martinbranchrd
|15
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Tue
|Thomas
|5
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Ditch Magillicutty
|106
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Dec 25
|Sam
|22
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC