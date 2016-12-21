You Won't Believe What's Open On New ...

You Won't Believe What's Open On New Year's Day

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Southern Accents

If you thought nothing was open on New Year's Day except gas stations, think again. The South no longer closes for business on January 1-and not everybody's having hog jowl and turnip greens for lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 15 min scientia potentia... 155,997
No More Neighborhood AirBNB's (Aug '15) 7 hr madmarthagrist 75
News Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08) Wed 476martinbranchrd 15
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... Tue Thomas 5
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) Mon Ditch Magillicutty 106
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08) Dec 25 Sam 22
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC