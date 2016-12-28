Wilmington makes top ten cities for b...

Wilmington makes top ten cities for beer drinkers according to new list

18 hrs ago

The Port City is tied for seventh place with Denver, Colorado according to a list put out by smartasset.com. The list features some pretty well know beer towns, including Asheville at number one.

