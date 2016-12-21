Where to ring out the old and welcome the new year
For many people, 2016 was a bit of a horror show. Relationships tanked, beloved stars passed away, and then there was the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Dogen
|155,952
|No More Neighborhood AirBNB's (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Gordon
|74
|Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|476martinbranchrd
|15
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Tue
|Thomas
|5
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Ditch Magillicutty
|106
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Dec 25
|Sam
|22
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC