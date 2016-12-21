Weekend Highlights for Dec. 30-31

This weekend is a time to celebrate the New Year! Whether you want to stay in Haywood County, venture out a little further to ring in the New Year in Asheville, or see what's going on in the area - here are some highlights of the festive events you won't want to miss! Laurel Ridge Country Club will host a New Years Extravaganza starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 at 49 Cupp Lane in Waynesville. Enjoy an evening of dancing and dining, highlighted by a champagne toast at midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.