Weekend Highlights for Dec. 30-31
This weekend is a time to celebrate the New Year! Whether you want to stay in Haywood County, venture out a little further to ring in the New Year in Asheville, or see what's going on in the area - here are some highlights of the festive events you won't want to miss! Laurel Ridge Country Club will host a New Years Extravaganza starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 at 49 Cupp Lane in Waynesville. Enjoy an evening of dancing and dining, highlighted by a champagne toast at midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 min
|Hedonist Heretic
|156,207
|Teaching Credential & Relocating
|2 hr
|Shelley Williams
|6
|Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|16
|Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|2
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|23
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|107
|Buncombe County Mugshots includes Asheville ar... (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Warning Warning
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC