The Year in Music: From Record Stores...

The Year in Music: From Record Stores to Music Festivals and HB 2,...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

It was a busy but rewarding year for local music as we've wrestled with everything these twelve months threw at us. At the beginning of JANUARY , Carolina Soul, which had operated its online retail business in Durham for years, celebrated the official grand opening of its brick-and-mortar store on Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 14 min Dogen 155,952
No More Neighborhood AirBNB's (Aug '15) 2 hr Gordon 74
News Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08) 10 hr 476martinbranchrd 15
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... 22 hr Thomas 5
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) Mon Ditch Magillicutty 106
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08) Dec 25 Sam 22
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC