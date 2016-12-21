Sustainable craft

Craft brewing is a business driven by a strong sense of place, and industry people tend to be passionate about their communities. Environmental sustainability is a high priority for craft breweries of every scale, and as Asheville's prominence as an East Coast brewing hub continues to grow, regional breweries' efforts to protect their environment have similarly expanded in scope.

