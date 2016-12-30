Store employee fatally shoots armed robber in western NC
Authorities in western North Carolina say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot while robbing a Mexican grocery store. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says deputies found Darwin Villatoro lying on the ground near Tienda Mexicana in Candler about 8:30 p.m. Friday after a store employee called 911.
