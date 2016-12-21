Smokey Mountain Brass Band concert

Hazelwood Baptist Church in Waynesville is proud to present The Smoky Mountain Brass Band in concert this Sunday afternoon, December 18th from 4:00 - 5:00 PM. Conducted by Dr. David Wilken, the 33 member ensemble will play a broad selection of music including traditional brass band music, arrangements of classical works, Christmas music, hymns and religious music and film scores.

