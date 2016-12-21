Smart bets: Double Crown's fourth anniversary
When West Asheville's crimson-lit haunt Double Crown first opened in December 2012, on the night of the Mayan Apocalypse, it was with a very special performance: the Legendary Singing Stars. The group, founded and formerly headlined by the late superstar of gospel music, Tommy Ellison, returns for its sixth performance at Double Crown, on the evening of the bar's fourth anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Insults Are Easier
|155,682
|Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol...
|1 hr
|wakeup
|33
|Nsa hook ups in town
|1 hr
|Johnson
|8
|Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Tom
|401
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Fri
|Conrade
|3
|Hillary laughs about getting rapist of little g...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|2
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC