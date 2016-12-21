Smart bets: Double Crown's fourth anniversary

When West Asheville's crimson-lit haunt Double Crown first opened in December 2012, on the night of the Mayan Apocalypse, it was with a very special performance: the Legendary Singing Stars. The group, founded and formerly headlined by the late superstar of gospel music, Tommy Ellison, returns for its sixth performance at Double Crown, on the evening of the bar's fourth anniversary.

