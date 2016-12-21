Resident challenges city's enforcement of towing ordinance
AN INCONVENIENT ROOST: When a vehicle is towed, big questions can arise about where you parked and whether the tow company satisfied local laws regarding towing. Knowing the law can help get your car and belongings back faster.
