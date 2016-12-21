Rental unit supply increases, easing Asheville-area housing crisis
This map shows the location of the 105 multifamily rental properties Bowen National Research consultants surveyed, identified by program type. Map by Bowen National Research Finding a place to live in Buncombe County has gotten slightly easier in the past two years as a result of some 1,500 new rental units coming available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|23 min
|Dogen
|156,060
|Teaching Credential & Relocating
|2 hr
|treenyjo
|1
|No More Neighborhood AirBNB's (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|frankiefraud-will...
|82
|Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Muffy Pierce
|16
|Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07)
|Fri
|Muffy Pierce
|2
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Muffy Pierce
|23
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Muffy Pierce
|107
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC