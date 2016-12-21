No. 8: Canton seeks new image, finds ...

No. 8: Canton seeks new image, finds new growth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Town Manager Seth Hendler-Voss said charting the town's new, ambitious direction has been a matter of balancing many things, from rebranding to economic development to keeping track of necessary concerns. "As a board, I think we did a good job of addressing immediate needs while also planning for the future," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol... 25 min TG Muffy Hoffman 36
Poll Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07) 28 min TG Muffy Hoffman 407
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 40 min scientia potentia... 155,852
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... 15 hr Cowboy Bob 4
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) 15 hr Ditch Magillicutty 106
Top 10 Reasons Chicago Sucks (Jul '13) 21 hr Muffy Pierce 110
the real truth about the jews 22 hr LEX LUTHER 1
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,245

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC