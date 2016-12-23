Naples city leaders combat parking fiasco with shuttle service
City leaders voted this week to allow a shuttle service that would combat the lack of parking in Olde Naples. Council members approved a five-year franchise agreement with Slidr , a complimentary and eco-friendly transportation service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|9 min
|_Susan_
|155,721
|Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol...
|Sat
|wakeup
|33
|Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07)
|Dec 23
|Tom
|401
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Dec 23
|Conrade
|3
|Hillary laughs about getting rapist of little g...
|Dec 23
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|2
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Dec 23
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|11
|Amoral AirBNB Coochies Taking a Hit
|Dec 21
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|14
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC