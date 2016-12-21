Musoscribe's top 5 Asheville concerts...

Musoscribe's top 5 Asheville concerts of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Mountain Xpress

SWEETER THAN EVER: Asheville's own Sweet Claudette is among Bill Kopp's Top 5 local concert picks of 2016. Above, from left, Melissa Hyman, Amanda Platt, Dulci Ellenberger and Amber Sankaran, onstage at The Mothlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 8 min It aint necessari... 155,698
Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol... 15 hr wakeup 33
Nsa hook ups in town 15 hr Johnson 8
Poll Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07) Fri Tom 401
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... Fri Conrade 3
Hillary laughs about getting rapist of little g... Fri TG Muffy Hoffman 2
News Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S... Fri TG Muffy Hoffman 11
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,955

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC