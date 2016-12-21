Like weddings, popping the question means a destination

In this June 18, 2016 photo provided by No Taste Like Home, Rachel Linkous, with Christopher Rannefors, both 25, of Lexington, Ky., shows off the engagement ring after he proposed in June while the two foraged for wild mushrooms, flowers and herbs near Asheville, N.C. With the popularity of destination weddings has come a surge in destination ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.