Just Married: Ashley Levine and J.P. Clayton
Ashley Levine and J.P. Clayton met while working at FOX Sports in Fort Lauderdale in April 2012. Young staffers at the station tried to get the two to date, but little did they know that the couple was secretly dating for about a year before any of them found out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 min
|It aint necessari...
|155,927
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|10 hr
|Thomas
|5
|I need stiff member
|10 hr
|Thomas
|2
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Ditch Magillicutty
|106
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Sam
|22
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Dec 22
|Muffy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC