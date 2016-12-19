JFK Had A Much Less Democratic Election Than Trump, NYT Reports
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar Republican President-elect Donald Trump claimed to win the November election in a landslide, prompting the New York Times to publish a study that asserts Trump's win wasn't very Democratic Sunday, but the Times didn't quite realize just what their list said about the electoral process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Insults Are Easier
|155,682
|Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol...
|1 hr
|wakeup
|33
|Nsa hook ups in town
|1 hr
|Johnson
|8
|Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Tom
|401
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Fri
|Conrade
|3
|Hillary laughs about getting rapist of little g...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|2
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC