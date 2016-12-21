How advanced manufacturing is transforming WNC's economy
MANUFACTURING OF TOMORROW: In the past five years, the advanced manufacturing industry has been growing in Western North Carolina, as new companies move to the region and existing operations expand. Economic development organizations are working with businesses and educational programs like AB-Tech's mechanical engineering department to train a new generation of technicians to fill these workforce needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
