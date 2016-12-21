How advanced manufacturing is transfo...

How advanced manufacturing is transforming WNC's economy

19 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

MANUFACTURING OF TOMORROW: In the past five years, the advanced manufacturing industry has been growing in Western North Carolina, as new companies move to the region and existing operations expand. Economic development organizations are working with businesses and educational programs like AB-Tech's mechanical engineering department to train a new generation of technicians to fill these workforce needs.

