Great endings & fresh starts: Final days to help Give!Local nonprofits

The end is nigh, but 2016 isn't over just yet: "Let's end the year on a high note, with a great last week of donations for the 2016 Give!Local nonprofits," urges Susan Hutchinson , coordinator for Mountain Xpress ' Give!Local project . As the two-month campaign enters its final week, donations totals are closing in on the philanthropic project's second-year goal of $60,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.