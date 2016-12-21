Fiddler Jamie Laval brings Celtic Chr...

Fiddler Jamie Laval brings Celtic Christmas to Asheville and Tryon

For several years now, Celtic fiddler Jamie Laval has crafted a special December program for audiences. He presents "Celtic Christmas," a family-friendly performance that showcases not only Christmas traditions, but observances of older Pagan rituals centered around the winter solstice.

