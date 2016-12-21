Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives
NOT PURELY PRODUCE: As advocates at Asheville GreenWorks point out, trees can absorb carbon dioxide, filter pollutants from the air, regulate water flow and increase property values in addition to providing edibles. Crowdfunding platforms make it possible for individuals and organizations of any size to harness social networks and raise start-up capital for projects that might otherwise fail due to lack of funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Insults Are Easier
|155,682
|Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol...
|1 hr
|wakeup
|33
|Nsa hook ups in town
|1 hr
|Johnson
|8
|Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Tom
|401
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Fri
|Conrade
|3
|Hillary laughs about getting rapist of little g...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|2
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC