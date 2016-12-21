Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives

NOT PURELY PRODUCE: As advocates at Asheville GreenWorks point out, trees can absorb carbon dioxide, filter pollutants from the air, regulate water flow and increase property values in addition to providing edibles. Crowdfunding platforms make it possible for individuals and organizations of any size to harness social networks and raise start-up capital for projects that might otherwise fail due to lack of funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.