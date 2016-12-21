Diverse Muslim community finds common ground in Asheville
WILLING SUBMISSION TO GOD: Local Muslims gather every Friday for fellowship, a short sermon and salah , the act of wor- ship that combines physical, mental and spiritual elements - reciting verses and praying along with different postures. Photo by Able Allen "You could say I was hungry for the truth without even realizing I was searching for it," says Western North Carolina native Joseph Gantt , "and that led to a journey of maybe 10 or 15 years in which I finally recognized Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|6 min
|It aint necessari...
|155,698
|Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol...
|14 hr
|wakeup
|33
|Nsa hook ups in town
|15 hr
|Johnson
|8
|Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Tom
|401
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Fri
|Conrade
|3
|Hillary laughs about getting rapist of little g...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|2
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC