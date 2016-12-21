Diverse Muslim community finds common ground in Asheville

WILLING SUBMISSION TO GOD: Local Muslims gather every Friday for fellowship, a short sermon and salah , the act of wor- ship that combines physical, mental and spiritual elements - reciting verses and praying along with different postures. Photo by Able Allen "You could say I was hungry for the truth without even realizing I was searching for it," says Western North Carolina native Joseph Gantt , "and that led to a journey of maybe 10 or 15 years in which I finally recognized Islam.

