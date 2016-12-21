Cooper: Legislators will overturn HB2 Read Story Beth Walton, Asheville Citizen-Times
Protesters rallied in Pack Square on March 24, the day after the passage of House Bill 2, a measure that limits discrimination protection in North Carolina. RALEIGH - Legislators in the North Carolina General Assembly will consider repealing the controversial House Bill 2, commonly called the "Bathroom Bill."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Insults Are Easier
|155,682
|Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol...
|1 hr
|wakeup
|33
|Nsa hook ups in town
|1 hr
|Johnson
|8
|Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Tom
|401
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Fri
|Conrade
|3
|Hillary laughs about getting rapist of little g...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|2
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Fri
|TG Muffy Hoffman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC