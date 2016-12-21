Conscious party: Sweet Claudette play...

Conscious party: Sweet Claudette plays a pro-choice benefit

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Mountain Xpress

GETTING VOCAL: "We believe that the government should stay out of intimate reproductive and family planning decisions, and we are very concerned by the religious right's systematic erosion of our right to a safe and accessible abortion," says Melissa Hyman, far left, of Sweet Claudette. The band will headline a benefit for NARAL Pro-Choice North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Unbelievable 155,848
Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol... 9 hr frank 35
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... 11 hr Cowboy Bob 4
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) 11 hr Ditch Magillicutty 106
Poll Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07) 11 hr Muffy Pierce 405
Top 10 Reasons Chicago Sucks (Jul '13) 17 hr Muffy Pierce 110
the real truth about the jews 18 hr LEX LUTHER 1
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC