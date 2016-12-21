Conscious party: Sweet Claudette plays a pro-choice benefit
GETTING VOCAL: "We believe that the government should stay out of intimate reproductive and family planning decisions, and we are very concerned by the religious right's systematic erosion of our right to a safe and accessible abortion," says Melissa Hyman, far left, of Sweet Claudette. The band will headline a benefit for NARAL Pro-Choice North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Unbelievable
|155,848
|Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol...
|9 hr
|frank
|35
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|11 hr
|Cowboy Bob
|4
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|11 hr
|Ditch Magillicutty
|106
|Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07)
|11 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|405
|Top 10 Reasons Chicago Sucks (Jul '13)
|17 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|110
|the real truth about the jews
|18 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC